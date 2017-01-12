Looking ahead to the G20 Osaka Summit from an insider’s perspective

The G20 Osaka Summit, where the most important issues related to the global economy are discussed by the finance ministers and central bank governors of the world’s leading 19 countries and the European Union, will be held from June 28-29.

For the first time ever, Japan will host the Group of Twenty, who represent two-thirds of the global population and whose economies account for around 90 percent of the gross world product.

Freddy Svane, the ambassador of Denmark to Japan, anticipates the international forum will be successful in ensuring global economic stability and sustainable growth.

Svane believes Osaka, which is Japan’s third-largest city and home to more than 8 million people and 440,000 businesses, will be a fitting place for the G20 leaders to witness the country’s technological advances and commercial innovation.

He has also expressed admiration for Japanese PM Shinzō Abe, who will serve as chair of the summit.

How do you see the role of traditional diplomacy in today’s digital world?

It will strengthen the need for human relations and interaction – and consequently the role of diplomats. Navigating skills will be in high demand. The digital world creates a new global order full of facts – real and faked ones – and decoding those calls for real diplomats. Digitalisation will not in the foreseeable future be able to build trust and friendship among people and nations.

What are relations like between Denmark and Japan?

Better than ever. The celebrations of the 150th year anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2017 marked a new milestone in our bilateral relations. Friendship and trust have set the direction for our political, economic and commercial interaction. Furthermore, cultural and people-to-people exchanges have reached new heights. Politically, our comprehensive strategic partnership sets out the goals for our future co-operation.

What is it like working in Japan?

Exciting and highly rewarding. Japan has changed and it continues to change due to geopolitics, demographics and climate change.

Do you feel fully immersed in the Japanese culture?

After many years in Japan and through daily activities, my family and I are feeling very confident and connected with and to Japan.

Did you have trouble familiarising with any of their customs?

Not really – you must apply all your senses and open up your mind. Respect is important.

It’s your second ambassadorship to Japan. What drew you back?

Luck. It is rare to be given that kind of opportunity and extremely interesting to be able to watch a society’s changing adaptability through a diplomat’s eyes.

What are the greatest lessons to be learned from the Japanese? Do our cultures share any notable similarities?

Surprisingly, there are many similarities, and the deeper you dig in, the more similarities you will identify. We can learn a lot from Japan – such as their resilience and respect for the elderly. Japan and the Japanese are not fast nor front-movers, but when they do move, then the whole community moves. Japan takes a strong interest in happiness, gender equality and the work-life balance. Cross-culturally, we are creating a better and more sustainable future.

Japan has always held a major competitive edge in comparison to other countries in Asia. How is it dealing with the emergence of other industrial powers, such as South Korea, the Philippines and Malaysia?

Japan works diligently and proactively to build up ties with all countries across the world. Sustainability is a key word for its interactions with other countries. Japanese businesses are playing a pivotal role. Economic progress and political stability is also important for Japan. Japan is now offering a comprehensive alternative to its partners based on sustainability and democratic values. Hopefully that will be attractive and secure that international co-operation is based on sound and internationally-agreed principles.

The labour force in Japan exemplifies rigorous dedication and a tremendous work ethic. What outcomes will the 2019 Work Style Reform Legislation have on the economy?

We will hopefully see important improvements as to productivity and a better work-life balance. Equally this should strengthen a better utilisation of Japan’s resources and cutting-edge innovation. Ultimately, we could see a smarter and more sustainable society. It must go hand-in-hand with gender equality.

Japan is one of Denmark’s biggest trade partners following the US, China and Russia. What is attractive about the Japanese business market? How does it differ from the markets of other international trade partners?

True. Japan is a highly competitive market with very strong requirements for health, safety and quality. It goes for food, drugs and design. Danish companies are known for that, and we also export products and services that meet the demand of the Japanese consumers and market. Additionally, you must build up trust and long-terms relations. Both the Danish government and Danish companies have done this successfully for decades. All this places Denmark and our companies in a highly competitive position to benefit from the Economic Partnership Agreement that entered into force on February 1 this year.

In March 2010, Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Japanese PM Yukio Hatoyama announced that the two countries would focus on three specific areas in the fields of business, science and technology. The areas were: 1) Life Science, 2) Robotic Technology, and 3) Clean Green Technology. Which developments have been made since 2010?

Danish governments have been continuously working for an ever-closer relationship with Japan. In 2014, we agreed on a strategic partnership agreement identifying 14 specific fields for a closer co-operation. Up until now, a number of specific, concrete working programs covering health, shipping, science and innovation have been adopted, while programs covering the circular economy, SDGs and digitalisation are being discussed. It has also been agreed by the two foreign ministers to move towards a comprehensive strategic partnership. More will come in the years ahead.

The G20 Osaka Summit will be the first time Japan has hosted the international forum. Is Japan up for the task? What will Japan gain from the summit?

Preparations are well underway and Japan would like to secure consensus within all relevant global issues like trade, climate and global economy. Several new topics will be discussed, such as SDGs and digitalisation. The summit calls for extensive planning and commitment from the members. Geopolitics has changed drastically and fractured existing institutions and structures. Therefore, I hope we can see progress in securing multilateral co-operation and solutions based on a rule-based approach. Prime Minister Abe has been in power since December 2012 and is one of this world’s most senior and experienced global leaders. PM Abe has also built up excellent ties with other global leaders. Hopefully, not only Japan but the whole world will gain from G20. Their next big opportunity is the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

What does your career path look like and how did you become a diplomat?

I was born on a farm in Lolland, which I am extremely proud of. I went to university, studied history and ended up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I have served in Brussels, Paris and in Tokyo twice. Before my second tenure in Japan I spent five years in New Delhi. In September, I will move back to India for my second tenure as ambassador to India. Life is constantly changing. All of this could not have happened without the unlimited support of my wife and children – I owe them everything.