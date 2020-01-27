Lord of the silver screen: Bendtner gets his own TV show

Danish enfant terrible Nicklas Bendtner looks like he may have hung up his football boots for good, opting instead to star on the silver screen.

The controversial Dane, fresh off publishing a popular autobiography, will star in his own TV show ‘Bendtner og Philine’.

“Philine and I are both used to being in the media spotlight. Many stories are written about us and we often feel that only half of the truth emerges,” said Bendtner.

“My book documents the ups and downs of my life and career until now, and this series is a natural continuation of that narrative.”

Debut on Dplay

The show will follow the luxurious exploits of Bendtner and his model girlfriend Philine Roepstorff.

It is set to premiere this spring on Discovery Network’s on-demand service Dplay.

The former Arsenal striker has yet to announce his retirement from football following his release from FC Copenhagen this month.