 Lord of the silver screen: Bendtner gets his own TV show - The Post

Lord of the silver screen: Bendtner gets his own TV show

Controversial Danish footballer to star in reality show on Dplay this spring

If only he scored as well on the pitch (photo: Discovery Network)
January 27th, 2020 2:05 pm| by Christian W

Danish enfant terrible Nicklas Bendtner looks like he may have hung up his football boots for good, opting instead to star on the silver screen.

The controversial Dane, fresh off publishing a popular autobiography, will star in his own TV show ‘Bendtner og Philine’.

“Philine and I are both used to being in the media spotlight. Many stories are written about us and we often feel that only half of the truth emerges,” said Bendtner.

“My book documents the ups and downs of my life and career until now, and this series is a natural continuation of that narrative.”

READ ALSO: Praise the Lord! Man travels from Singapore to pay homage to Bendtner

Debut on Dplay
The show will follow the luxurious exploits of Bendtner and his model girlfriend Philine Roepstorff.

It is set to premiere this spring on Discovery Network’s on-demand service Dplay.

The former Arsenal striker has yet to announce his retirement from football following his release from FC Copenhagen this month.

Related News



Latest News

International
Lowest number of asylum seekers in over a decade
Business
Business Round-Up: Danfoss to lay off 335 employees
International
Update! Malmö patients cleared of the Wuhan virus
News
Lord of the silver screen: Bendtner gets his own TV show

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved