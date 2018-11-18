Loss to Zenit means Euro exit is near for FC Copenhagen

Things were already looking pretty difficult for FC Copenhagen in the Europa League before last night’s game.

But a 0-1 loss away to Zenit St Petersburg means progression to the knockout phase is looking unlikely now – but not impossible.

The Lions actually defended well throughout the game, but Robert Mak took the only chance of the game for the Russians on the hour as his deflected effort wrong-footed Stephan Andersen in goal.

The Danes really pushed hard in the last ten minutes, but couldn’t find the equaliser.

Russian side must win in Prague

The result sees Zenit win Group C, while Bordeaux’s 2-0 win in the other match means that FCK need to beat the French side at home in the last match, and hope that Zenit wins away at Slavia Prague.

But Zenit are already through now and Bordeaux’s form has been improving since FCK beat them in France in early October.

The matches take place on December 13.