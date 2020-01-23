The paradox of working in Copenhagen: High stress but low burnout

Talk about a conflicting report! Barely a day goes by without a story in the media about how the Danish workforce is crumbling under the pressure of stress, but now a SavvySleeper study of 69 cities in 53 countries claims that Copenhagen has the fifth lowest burnout rate out there.

READ MORE: Copenhageners seek treatment for stress the most

Given that a 2018 Kantar Gallup survey found that 25-28 percent of north Zealanders had used their health insurance to help alleviate stress-related illnesses, it looks suspicious.

Additionally, a recent FOA survey revealed that the percentage of public workers on prescribed medication has increased from 28.5 to 41.8 percent over the last seven years..

However, a longer glance at the findings reveals that Copenhageners do feel a lot of stress – more than table-topping Tokyo in fact – but that this is not, or should not be, causing a high burnout rate, as their working conditions are excellent.

If anything, the report suggests Copenhageners are among the most pampered workers in the world.

READ MORE: Copenhagen among the least stressful cities in the world

Stressed employee review count

The stress parameter specifically deals with the number of stressed employee reviews carried out – some countries were unable to provide data, presumably because such things don’t yet exist! – which suggests that it is quite common for Copenhageners to concede that they’re stressed

The top ten in the rankings were Tokyo, Mumbai, Seoul, Istanbul, Manila, Jakarta, Hanoi, Taipei, Los Angeles and Buenos Aires. Tellingly, Copenhageners reported higher stress levels than seven of them!

Good to average conditions

Mostly respectable scores in nine other parameters – employee presenteeism, lack of motivation at work, annual work hours, vacation time, working more than 48 hours, mental health disorder and substance abuse prevalence, population sleeping less than seven hours, and time spent in traffic from work – ensured that Copenhagen has finished in 65th place.

It performed slightly below average for mental health disorder and substance abuse prevalence, but commendably for anything involving them not working many hours over the year.

Copenhageners also did well in terms of getting a full night’s sleep and spending a limited amount of time commuting.