Following an increase of subsidies from Parliament earlier this year, the price of a ferry ticket to several Danish islands fell by nearly 50 percent for autumn and springtime travel.

And the islands of Samsø, Læsø, Fanø and Ærø all noted considerable growth in the number of passengers headed their way.

“We have seen a boost in traffic since the fares were lowered,” Carsten Kruse, the ferry director at Samsø Rederi, told TV2 News.