Lowest number of asylum seekers in over a decade

Denmark registered about 2,700 asylum seekers last year, the lowest figure since 2008

Figures dipped to almost 10 percent of 2015 (photo: Pixabay)
January 27th, 2020 6:31 pm| by Christian W

According to the latest figures from the Immigration Ministry, about 2,700 people sought asylum in Denmark in 2019. 

That’s down from 3,559 in 2018 and a significant decline from the 21,316 who applied at the height of the migration crisis in 2015. 

It’s also the lowest number since 2008. 

“Record low asylum numbers are a good thing,” said immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye. 

“Helping people in their local areas is the best way to utilise our resources. And we need to focus more on the rejected asylum seekers who don’t want to leave the country.” 

57 percent approval rate
During the second half of 2019, 1,415 people sought asylum, which is also the lowest for a a later half in 11 years. 

The Asylum application approval ratio has also shifted, to 57 percent in 2019 from 56 percent in 2018, 36 percent in 2017, 72 percent in 2016 and 85 percent in 2015. 

The figures are provisional and could be adjusted later to accommodate delayed registrations. 

Read all the figures in the report here (in Danish). 

