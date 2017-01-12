 LTF gang ban: five already charged with contravening it – The Post

LTF gang ban: five already charged with contravening it

The government is making good on its threat to crack down hard on gang members

It’s banned as a logo on clothing but does that also apply to its use in the press? Time will tell! (photo: Facebook – LTF CPH)
September 6th, 2018 6:41 pm| by Stephen Gadd
The ink has barely dried on the new administrative order banning the Loyal to Familia gang (LTF), and already five people have been charged with criminal offences related to it.

According to TV2 Nyheder, LTF’s lawyer Michael Juul Eriksen has revealed to Radio24syv that five people have been charged in Fredericia.

“From what I’ve heard, several people were standing around in a group together and the police then charged them,” said Eriksen.

If you’ve got it, don’t flaunt it
The ban came into effect on Tuesday and covers the whole of Denmark. From now on, it is illegal to wear clothing with the gang’s logo or the words ‘Loyal to Familia’ printed on it. The police also have powers to prevent people with known gang affiliations congregating in certain places.

Frede Nissen, a deputy police inspector from south-east Jutland’s police force, confirmed that the five had been charged with seven counts of breaching the terms of the administrative order.

“They’ve breached the order with some form of distinguishing marks that show that they belong to LTF, but I can’t say any more at this time,” said Nissen.

