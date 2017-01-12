 Madsen awaits high court verdict today – The Post

Madsen awaits high court verdict today

Submariner’s legal team have argued that life sentence is too severe given the defendant’s previously clean record, but it is not unprecedented

Madsen’s appeal ends today (photo: flickr/Joi Ito)
September 14th, 2018 7:52 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Only seven other Danes have been sentenced to life in prison for a single murder since 1992, reports DR on the morning of the final day of Peter Madsen’s appeal against his life sentence at the Østre Landsret high court.

DR recently conducted an extensive study of the 1,338 unlawful killings carried out in Denmark between 1992 and 2016, and in five of the seven cases, the defendants had already been found guilty of serious crimes such as the sexual abuse of children, so their previous convictions counted against them in the judgment.

And in some of the cases, they intended to kill more than one person.

READ MORE: How Danes make use of everyday household items to kill

Cynical and brutal nature
The only murders comparable to Madsen’s killing of Swedish journalist Kim Wall last August are 22-year-old Betina Kjær Jørgensen (February 1992) and 10-year-old Susan Rasch Lindhardt Ipsen (May 1998).

Both killers had no previous convictions, but like Madsen they were also found guilty of other crimes against their victims.

The original verdict recognised that Madsen’s murder was a “cynical and planned sexual assault and killing of a very brutal character”.

12 years too short for Andersen?
Meanwhile, in related news, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence given to Christian Andersen who murdered Hanne Pedersen on New Year’s Eve in 2015.

He had previously served 12 years for killing a woman in 1996.

Typically, a convicted murderer with no prior convictions gets 12 years in prison – and 16 years if there are aggravating circumstances.

Related News



Latest News

National
National insurance register mooted to prevent fraud
Local
Madsen trial postponed as judge collapses in court
Community
Out & About: Lithuania the champions at football club’s World Cup
National
Police clueless when it comes to missing asylum-seekers

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved