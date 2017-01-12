 Madsen’s life sentence to stand, rules high court – The Post

Madsen’s life sentence to stand, rules high court

Submariner’s appeal to reduce his prison stay to 14-16 years fails

Your sub has sunk, Madsen (photo: Frumperino)
September 26th, 2018 4:10 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Østre Landsret high court has upheld the life sentence handed to submariner Peter Madsen at the Copenhagen City Court in April for murdering the Swedish journalist Kim Wall in August 2017.

Cost time and money
His legal team had argued the sentence should be reduced to 14-16 years, as life sentences are very rarely handed out in Denmark to people with no prior convictions who have only killed one person.

There have only been two such cases since 1991 … and now three!

But such was the depravity of Madsen’s murder, and his subsequent disposal of her body, that the five judges (three professionals and two laymen) came to the conclusion that life should mean life.

As part of the judgment, the court has ruled that Madsen should pay 328,246.14 kroner to Kim Wall’s parents and 150,000 kroner to Kim Wall’s Danish boyfriend.

Bitter pill for lawyer
For Madsen’s defence lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark, who was retained despite losing in April, it was a tough pill to swallow, particularly as on Day One of the three-day trial she had childishly argued that Madsen should only be sentenced to six months due to a technicality.

She was full of excuses as she left court, arguing that Madsen … well, she had her opportunity in court and the case is closed.

Or is it? For the case to be presented to the Supreme Court, both the prosecution and defence must be agreeable, and it must then be approved by the Procesbevillingsnævnet, should it feel the case is unprecedented.

Madsen has not yet given any indication whether he intends to appeal or whether he wants to retain the services of Engmark.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Madsen’s life sentence to stand, rules high court
News
Science and Nature News in Brief: Danish government to heavily subsidise electric car purchases
News
Health News in Brief: Danish ‘suicide doctor’ posts ineffective instructions on how to kill yourself online
National
Winter will be mild, claims Denmark’s answer to Daily Express

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved