 Magnussen gets another two F1 seasons with Haas – The Post

Magnussen gets another two F1 seasons with Haas

Dane once again teaming up with Romain Grosjean in 2019

Kevin and Romain pitting up together for the foreseeable future (photo: Haas)
September 28th, 2018 10:43 am| by Christian W
The US Formula 1 team Haas has revealed this morning that Danish driver Kevin Magnussen will continue as one of the team’s two drivers for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Magnussen will once again team up with France’s Romain Grosjean for the next two seasons, with an option for a third in 2021.

“Haas F1 Team will retain its driver line-up of @RGrosjean and @KevinMagnussen for the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship,” Haas wrote on Twitter moments ago.

READ MORE: Haas exoneration clears path for possible Magnussen breakthrough season

Haas-sling the opposition
The news comes ahead of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi this Sunday.

Both Haas riders have impressed at times this season. Magnussen has raked in the lion’s share of the points for Haas so far with 49, but Grosjean has steadily improved as the season has progressed and has secured the best results of late.

Magnussen sits in ninth place in the drivers’ standings, while his French team-mate in 14th with 27 points. Haas sits fifth in the constructor standings.



News
