Major lifestyle changes needed if CO2 goals are to be met, warns council

Climate considerations need to be moved up the agenda above economic ones

Danes are advised to sacrifice some of their meat consumption for the sake of the climate (photo: pxhere)
April 30th, 2019 10:26 am| by Stephen Gadd

Denmark has set itself the goal of becoming CO2-neutral by 2050, but unless the pace of green initiatives quickens substantially, this won’t happen, a new report from the Klimarådet climate council reveals.

And it is not only politicians who have to change their ways; Danes will have to start making major lifestyle changes.

“This is going to have an impact on every Dane in a way we’ve not seen over the past 30 years. So far we’ve got some turbines, but in the future it will affect all our lives to a greater or lesser degree,” said the chair of the council, Peter Møllgaard.

More meatless days
One of the areas targeted by the report is flying. As well as significantly reducing the number of flights, agriculture is also in the frame. People will have to learn to consume less meat and animal products such as eggs and milk, as meat production is one of the worst sinners when it comes to CO2 emissions.

“In the area of agriculture in particular there is a high degree of uncertainty about how we can attain our goals. We must set some research and development in motion now so we are able to implement its findings after 2030,” added Møllegaard.

The council would like to see the Danish government use surcharges on CO2 emissions as a tool, but cautions that it would not be desirable that such surcharges merely moved the emissions problem elsewhere.

