The annual Danish police survey on citizens’ safety ‘Politiets Tryghedsindeks’ has revealed that on average 89.1 percent of Danes feel safe in their community.

The figure does not differ much compared to last year’s results, when 89.3 percent of citizens responded that they feel safe.

People living on the island of Bornholm feel the safest (96.7 percent), while those from Copenhagen’s western suburbs not as much (81.8 percent).