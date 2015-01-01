Majority of unlawfully killed women in Denmark die at the hands of their partners

Every other woman unlawfully killed in Denmark dies at the hands of their partner, a study has found, according to research carried out at Aarhus University’s Department of Forensic Medicine.

Women less likely to kill partners

Of the 536 female victims recorded by researcher Asser Hedegård Thomsen between 1992 and 2016, some 300 were killed by their partner, representing 57 percent.

In contrast, there were far fewer cases in which men were killed by their partner: just 79.

Nevertheless, victims are more likely to be male, with 62 percent of the total 1,417 homicides recorded during the period.

Stormy relationships

In most cases when a partner is killed, the relationship was a tempestuous one in which there had been previous threats and violence.

Overall, one in four homicides in Denmark was carried out by a partner.

Thomsen’s research has been published in Forensic Science International.

Homicide rates falling

International studies have shown a decline in crime-related homicides across Europe.

However, homicides within the family are increasing, as are homicides in which the perpetrator was either drunk or on drugs.