It would appear that a television blackout that prevented hundreds of thousands of YouSee subscribers from watching the Danish queen’s speech on New Year’s Eve was most probably the work of a saboteur.
This afternoon, Copenhagen Police confirmed it had arrested a 51-year-old man and charged him with violating § 193 in relation to the “extensive disruption of television systems”.
Insider knowledge suspected
It is believed that the man might be a former employee of YouSee, the country’s largest cable operator – or at the very least have some sort of insider knowledge.
YouSee, which is owned by the TDC Group and also the second largest provider of broadband, has 1.2 million customers in Denmark.