 Copenhagen closure: Man cleared of raping woman in mayor's bed - The Post

Copenhagen closure: Man cleared of raping woman in mayor’s bed

The high court overturned an earlier decision (photo: Tony Webster)
January 17th, 2020 3:43 pm| by Roselyne Min

A 31-year-old man convicted of rape during a night he spent in the bed of the Copenhagen mayor for technology and the environment has now been acquitted.

His sentence was appealed to the Østre Landsret high court, which overturned the earlier  judgement.

Previously, in the mayor’s bed
The man was charged with raping a woman on March 31 last year. According to the charge sheet, it happened in Ninna Hedeager Olsen’s bed, where four members of the political party Enhedslisten – three women and one man – fell asleep after a long drinking session.

At the high court, the man said he believed his alleged victim was awake and had opportunities to stop him or ask for help from the others in the bed.

The court took his side. Østre Landsret ruled that the alleged victim was not in such a state she could not resist.

Likewise, the man has been cleared of grabbing the mayor’s hips. In relation to the incident, the man explained it was a mistake and that he stopped when he found out he was grabbing the mayor.

Jubilant at the verdict
According to his lawyer Hannah Krog, the man is satisfied.

“It’s been huge pressure on him. He is really happy that he can now move on,” says Krog.

 

National
