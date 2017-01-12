 Man gets 10-day prison sentence for wolf-killing threat on Facebook – The Post

Man gets 10-day prison sentence for wolf-killing threat on Facebook

Comments were made in a private group, but the defence cut no mustard with Randers City Court

The wolves have a protector in Randers (photo: NPS Photo/D Kopshever)
May 7th, 2019 2:53 pm| by Cornelia Mikaelsson

A 31-year-old man from Randers in northeast Jutland has been sentenced to 10 days in prison for writing a detailed post about how to kill wolves in a closed Facebook group.

According to the police in Østjylland, the defendant admitted that he wrote the statement – but denied that the incentive was to encourage people to kill wolves.

However, the judge at Randers City Court did not accept his excuse – and the man is now considering whether to appeal or not.

Always consequences
The prosecutor Kirsten Skov-Petersen expressed her satisfaction with the outcome.

“It shows you cannot write anything you want in the public space without  consequences,” she said.

Skov-Petersen will now evaluate the case to decide if the level of punishment is acceptable or if it should be appealed.



Latest News

Culture
Culture Round-Up: Louisiana most popular museum in Denmark for 13th straight year
National
Sales of cigarettes in Denmark are falling
Denmark
Man gets 10-day prison sentence for wolf-killing threat on Facebook
National
PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen calls for Constitution Day election

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved