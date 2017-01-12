Man gets 10-day prison sentence for wolf-killing threat on Facebook

A 31-year-old man from Randers in northeast Jutland has been sentenced to 10 days in prison for writing a detailed post about how to kill wolves in a closed Facebook group.

According to the police in Østjylland, the defendant admitted that he wrote the statement – but denied that the incentive was to encourage people to kill wolves.

However, the judge at Randers City Court did not accept his excuse – and the man is now considering whether to appeal or not.

Always consequences

The prosecutor Kirsten Skov-Petersen expressed her satisfaction with the outcome.

“It shows you cannot write anything you want in the public space without consequences,” she said.

Skov-Petersen will now evaluate the case to decide if the level of punishment is acceptable or if it should be appealed.