Man killed after driving into airport building

A young man was killed last night after the car he was driving smashed into a building at Thisted Airport in north Jutland.

The airport building that the 19-year-old drove into subsequently ignited and fire responders had to be called to put out the fire.

No accident

Police are currently investigating the situation, but they strongly suspect that the man drove into the building on purpose.

“We are nearly completely sure of that,” Carsten Henriksen, a spokesperson for Mid and West Jutland Police, told Ekstra Bladet tabloid.

The police have identified the man, which took some time due to the fire, and after speaking with his family suspect it was a suicide attempt.