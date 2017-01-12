 Man shot dead in Copenhagen suburb – The Post

Man shot dead in Copenhagen suburb

Yet another shooting in Copenhagen, this time with fatal results

The area near Brøndby Stadium is being combed for evidence (photo: Hans Andersen)
October 6th, 2017 10:39 am| by Stephen Gadd
A 21-year-old man has died of his injuries after being shot last night near Brøndby Stadium. He was taken to Glostrup Hospital at around 21:40, a spokesperson for Vestegns Politi said on Twitter.

The police are still gathering evidence in the vicinity of the stadium and have cordoned off an area in front of the hospital in order to forensically examine the car in which the man was brought to hospital. They have also appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

At this time it is still unknown whether the shooting was gang-related.

