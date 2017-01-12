 Man struck by lightning at Copenhagen Airport – The Post

Man struck by lightning at Copenhagen Airport

While in nearby Dragør, a bolt set a house on fire

It could have been many more given the ferocity of the storm (photo: Pixabay)
June 13th, 2019 12:37 pm| by Edward Owen

A 58-year-old man was hit by lighting last night during a storm that also brought heavy rain.

The airport employee, who was in the airport grounds when the strike occurred, was promptly taken to Rigshospitalet.

It has been reported this morning that the man’s life is not in danger.

Fire in Dragør
Close by the airport in Dragør, one of the many lightning strikes resulted in a house fire.

Fortunately there were no injuries resulting from this incident and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Sudden downpour
The sensational storm resulted in Denmark being struck 1,779 times between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, reports TV2.

The suburbs of Vallensbæk and Ishøj recorded 16.8 mm and 15.4 mm of rain in just 30 minutes, according to DMI.

Good weather ahead
Nevertheless, Copenhageners can expect better weather over the coming days.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to climb to 24 degrees.

