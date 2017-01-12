 Man tied to huge public money fraud case arrested in South Africa – The Post

Man tied to huge public money fraud case arrested in South Africa

Johannesburg Airport arrest the first in 111 million kroner fraud drama

The man was arrested at Johannesburg International Airport trying to flee the country (photo: PretoriaTravel)
November 1st, 2018 2:05 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Three people have already been charged in the extraordinary fraud case in which 64-year-old Britta Nielsen swindled the state out of 111 million kroner over a 16-year period, and now the first arrest has been made.

Nielsen remains on the loose, but the South African police detained a man connected to the case at Johannesburg International Airport as he attempted to flee the country.

“The arrest in South Africa is the result of an investigation that is making progress via a strong international co-operation,” said Thomas Anderskov Riis, a police inspector with the Danish financial crime police unit, SØIK.

“Our primary focus continues to be arresting the 64-year-old chief suspect, but in terms of the overall investigation of the case, the arrest of the man at the airport is an important step.”

READ MORE: Another three charged in huge swindle case

Extradition requested
Riis went on to state that the man is believed to have played a key role in the spending of the missing money, and he faces up to eight years in prison.

The arrested man is among three suspects charged with handling stolen goods at the most serious level under Danish law. The arrest took place on Tuesday night and the man is being held on remand in South Africa.

An official request will be lodged to have the man extradited to Denmark for trial – both Denmark and South Africa are part of the European Convention on Extradition.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Singing, jamming and jigging at Copenhagen’s Irish Festival – 40 years old this week
Culture
Entertainment News in Brief: ‘Ear about Big Mike laughing about prams outside buildings?
International
Man tied to huge public money fraud case arrested in South Africa
National
Youth unemployment bucking generally positive trend

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved