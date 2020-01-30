Many Danish companies doing nothing in climate battle

Danish companies may have a solid reputation abroad when it comes to being sustainable and taking great strides in reducing their CO2 emissions.

But a new report produced by Global Compact Network Denmark (GCND) in collaboration with dairy giant Arla has revealed that almost a third of Danish companies are doing nothing to curb their climate footprint.

It is particularly a challenge getting smaller and medium-sized companies involved.

“The SMEs want to contribute to Denmark’s climate effort, but many of them need knowledge, tools and a clear economic incentive,” said Sara Krüger Falk, the head of GCND.

“We won’t reach our common climate ambitions if we don’t get the smaller companies on board.”

The bottom line

The report found there were three key reasons preventing companies from buying into the idea of becoming more sustainable: a lack of customer demand, prioritising other areas, and difficulty earning money by being more environmentally conscious.

The report showed that 62 percent of Danish companies indicated they are active in reducing their climate footprint.

A bridge too far?

Most are motivated by a desire to contribute to a better world, while others do so to improve their image.

Many do so by tweaking their energy consumption, while others set demands for distributors or consult other companies.

However, the report also found that only 24 percent of Danish companies believe the government’s goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030 is realistic.

