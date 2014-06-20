A new text book intended for Danish high school students and published by the Danish publishing house Lindhardt & Ringhof includes a very interesting – if totally incorrect – map of the Cold War era.

In addition to making northern Norway and the whole of Finland part of the Soviet Union, the map hands the West German state of Schleswig-Holstein over to East Germany.

Meanwhile, over in the Mediterranean, Greece and something the mapmaker called ‘the Balkan Federation’ – a combination of Albania, Yugoslavia and Bulgaria – are all listed simply as “other communist states”, while most of the Middle East are listed as “Soviet allies”.