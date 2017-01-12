 Marathon election campaign kicks off in earnest – The Post

Marathon election campaign kicks off in earnest

Come election day you may feel 29 days of electioneering is more than enough, but it could have been a lot worse

Electioneering was a much more relaxed affair in Krag’s day (front row, second from right) (photo: Friedrich Magnussen)
May 8th, 2019 2:14 pm| by Stephen Gadd

This year, campaigning for the general election will last for 29 days – the longest period since the 1975 election, which clocked in at 35 days.

The reason has to do with logistics. There is a time limit of 15 days before the election for new parties to register with the Economy and Interior Ministry and candidates have to be signed up 11 days before.

A war of attrition
“That means that in practice an election shouldn’t be called with less than 20 days notice, but it is the prime minister who has the final say,” Christine Boeskov, an election consultant at the ministry, told DR Nyheder.

The election in 1964 saw a mind-numbing 53-day period pass between Prime Minister Jens Otto Krag calling the election and the vote taking place, and that still holds the record.

