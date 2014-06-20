You never know what you’re going to get from British comedian Eddie Izzard, who has confirmed he is performing at Falconer Salen in Copenhagen on November 19, with tickets going on sale tomorrow and Friday.
But whatever the quirky comic and actor chooses to do, or wear, you can always expect the very highest standards.
Multilingual gymnastics
First off, there’s his humour, which he always tends to adapt according to which country he’s in – and the list is a long one.
So far in his career he’s performed in 28 countries and four different languages: English, French, Spanish and German.
According to our records, he’s only been to Denmark once in recent years: an Aarhus gig in April 2013. But he can’t get enough of the other Nordic nations. Does he have something against Denmark? Show up and find out!
Mandela tribute
Secondly, it’s his mode of transport. Given his penchant for marathons, might he be tempted to run here from his previous pit-stop on his ‘Force Majeure: RELOADED’ tour?
The ardent Crystal Palace fan recently ran 27 marathons in 27 days – one for every year of Nelson Mandela’s incarceration (which for the Generation Xers amongst us felt like forever, but now feels fleeting).
Man’s taste in clothes
And thirdly, his choice of dress. It could be his running gear, of course. It could be a suit. Or it could be high heels, a dress and the warpaint – a combo that has taken years of hard work.
“When my standup career was taking off, people said: ‘My god, he’s wearing really crap [women’s] clothes!’ he told Vanity Fair in 2010.
“I needed a lot of work and a lot of help in that area, and that came from other people.”
Expect an avalanche!
The new show is actually the one he toured with in 2013, but ‘reloaded’. And since then, the acclaimed Swedish film ‘Force Majeure’ has come out.
But rest assured, his act has got nothing to do with avalanches – unless you’re referring to the expected stampede for the tickets.
They cost 395 kroner and pre-sales start on Thursday September 15 at 10:00 at ticketmaster.dk, followed by the rest of the tickets 24 hours later.