Margrethe Vestager named among world’s most influential

The current European Commissioner for Competition and former economy and integration minister, Margrethe Vestager, has been named among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Assigned to the ‘Titans’ section of the list (here in English), Vestager was given a short introduction write up by the former Danish PM, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who said that Vestager was someone who could influence policy making and European co-operation.