Mayday! Mayday! Police and demonstrators clash on May 1

Copenhagen’s finest were busy yesterday as large groups turned out to celebrate May 1.

At least ten people were arrested – mostly for displaying violent behaviour towards the police.

The usual suspects

Denmark may not have France’s feared ‘Yellow Vests’ to contend with, but at around midday violent clashes took place on Israels Plads.

An anti-fascist demonstration comprised of young people from the Revolutionary Antifacists clashed with members of Liberal Alliance and Venstre’s youth organisations. Police were forced to draw their truncheons and traffic was stopped at Dronning Louise’s Bridge and Søtorvet.

Ten people were arrested: five for violent behaviour towards the police and the rest for fireworks offences, breaking the law regarding wearing masks, and abusive behaviour towards the police.

Park life

Fælledparken, the traditional venue for the May 1 celebrations, saw aspiring PM Mette Frederiksen from Socialdemokratiet forced to shorten her speech due to fights breaking out in the crowd.

Later at around 22:00 last night, bottles were thrown at police, but this was mostly in connection with overly high spirits due to intoxication, police reported. It is not known whether any arrests were made in this connection.