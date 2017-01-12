Mean green machine: City asks citizens to help spruce up Copenhagen

With 100,000 trees scheduled to be planted in Copenhagen by 2025, the city has turned to its citizens in a bid to find the areas most in need of ‘greener pastures’.

Up until the end of week 10 (March 12), residents can log onto the digital Copenhagen map here and mark up to ten areas in the capital they feel are yearning for more trees. Areas can vary from streets and squares to parks and other areas in town.