 Mean green machine: City asks citizens to help spruce up Copenhagen – The Post

Mean green machine: City asks citizens to help spruce up Copenhagen

100,000 trees to go up across the capital by 2025

A tree or two outside Central Station might help (photo: Nils Öberg)
March 1st, 2017 4:18 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

With 100,000 trees scheduled to be planted in Copenhagen by 2025, the city has turned to its citizens in a bid to find the areas most in need of ‘greener pastures’.

Up until the end of week 10 (March 12), residents can log onto the digital Copenhagen map here and mark up to ten areas in the capital they feel are yearning for more trees. Areas can vary from streets and squares to parks and other areas in town.



The citizen input will be taken into consideration for the city’s final tree prioritisation plan, which will indicate locations in Copenhagen that have a general deficiency in green areas. The plan will contain a list recommending locations that could use some sprucing up.

READ MORE: Copenhagen to spend millions on new trees

83,000 still to come
Over the past two years, 17,000 new trees have been planted in Copenhagen, and with the goal of 100,000 on the 2025 horizon, a further 83,000 are on their way.

And as City Hall works to plant the many new trees, it is also working towards conserving the existing trees in the city.

According to the city, trees have a number of benefits, including providing cover, increased bio-diversity, absorbing rainwater, reducing temperatures, improving air quality, reducing noise pollution, providing shade, reducing CO2 and cleaning water.

Related News


Latest News

Local
Mean green machine: City asks citizens to help spruce up Copenhagen
News
Jannik Hansen traded to the Sharks on deadline day
National
It’s officially spring in Denmark … but not according to the weather forecasters
National
Danish government removing mandatory doctor visits for elderly drivers

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved