Media: Eriksen set to join Real Madrid

According to the respected Spanish journalist Jaime Astrain, Danish international Christian Eriksen has already signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

During a program on the TV station El Chiringuito, Astrain said the Danish midfielder would be presented following the Champions League final on June 1 – a match that seems set to be Eriksen’s last for Tottenham.

“According to the information I have, which is from a very reliable source, Real Madrid has tied down a player this coming season. It’s Eriksen from Tottenham. When the Champions League final ends, it will be unveiled,” said Astrain.

No Bale out

Eriksen has long been a hot name in the rumour mill and, with his contract at Spurs coming to an end next year, he has been linked to Real Madrid a number of times.

Astrain also professed to know that Tottenham were not interested in getting Gareth Bale back as part of the deal.

Since joining Tottenham from Ajax back in 2013, Eriksen has scored 66 goals and dished out 86 assists in 276 appearances – including 10 goals and 17 assists so far this season.

First since ‘Graver’

According to football site Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old Dane is worth about 650 million kroner.

The last Dane to turn out for Real Madrid was Thomas Graversen back in 2006 – a stay mostly remembered for an incident involving Robinho when he chased the slight Brazilian around the training pitch after a spat.

Still, Real fans probably still remember ‘Graver’ well. He was a character to say the least (see video below).