The Russian hacker group that hacked into the database of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), leaking the medical records of 25 sportspeople from the Rio 2016 Games, included among its victims the Danish gold medallist swimmer Pernille Blume.

WADA has confirmed that Fancy Bear managed to get access to confidential information about the athletes’s use of drugs categorised as “therapeutic use exemptions”, which are only permitted to treat an illness or condition.

“WADA deeply regrets this situation and is very conscious of the threat that it represents to athletes whose confidential information has been divulged through this criminal act,” said Olivier Niggli, the director general of WADA.