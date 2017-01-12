 Meet the alchemist overseeing the most hyped restaurant opening since the return of Noma – The Post

Restaurant Alchemist (2.0) is scheduled to open on Refshaleøen on July 4

A complete sensory experience awaits (photo: Alchemist official Facebook page)
June 24th, 2019 4:42 pm| by Ruchi Pujari

Restaurant Alchemist (2.0), one of the most hyped Danish restaurants in recent times, opens its doors on July 4 on Refshaleøen in Copenhagen.

“When we opened for table reservations, there were 17,000 people who asked to receive an email, and after we set aside tables for the first three months, over 5,000 [quickly] signed up on the new waiting list with their name, number, and everything,” the restaurant’s chef, Rasmus Munk, told BT.

Big investment by former Saxo head
The restaurant has received investment of almost 100 million kroner from Lars Seier Christensen, the former head of Saxo Bank.

However, Munk is the brains behind it. He has spent 18 months thinking up and creating a 50-course menu inspired by the periodic table, which involves the courses being served in different rooms in the restaurant.

A unique dining experience
The dining experience not only focuses on taste but also sound, light, fragrance, texture and aesthetics, giving the guests a complete sensory experience.

From fish eyes to cow udders, Munk has been wildly experimenting, and there is even a political message with each dish.

For example, one of the desserts is shaped like a sea horse that has so-called liquid sex. In this way, Restaurant Alchemist (2.0) is trying to focus on the struggle in the LGBT environment.

Nervous but confident
Munk feels butterflies in his stomach in the same way as he did when he opened Restaurant Alchemist for the first time in December 2017.

“I’m nervous. It would be a lie to say otherwise,” he said.

“Now we have been working on it for so long, but fortunately I know that we are making great food.”

 

Restaurant Alchemist (2.0)


– To enhance the dining experience, an animator and four actors will present a number of performances

– The restaurant has about 50 employees: 30 chefs and 20 waiting staff

– Courses are served in different rooms in the restaurant

– A political message comes with each dish

– The 50 courses will take around five hours, so one every six minutes

– The restaurant can be found at Refshalevej 173C



