 Memorials in Copenhagen following attacks in New Zealand – The Post

Memorials in Copenhagen following attacks in New Zealand

Flowers placed outside New Zealand consulate, and candles lit at Imam Ali Mosque in Nordvest

Flowers were placed in front of the embassy following the attack last Friday (photo: Facebook event page)
March 18th, 2019 1:33 pm| by Maja Maria Christensen
Hundreds have paid their respects at the New Zealand consulate, as well as the Imam Ali Mosque in Nordvest, following the Christchurch shootings on Friday that claimed 50 people their lives.

“It’s a collective sorrow we are experiencing, and we have to express it in some way,” organiser Nilgrün Erdem explained to DR.

“There is a need for people to come and express their remorse.”

Flowers and candles
Flowers were placed at the entrance of the NZ consulate on Store Strandstræde in central Copenhagen, while candles were lit at the Imam Ali Mosque.

“The terror attacks are an attack on our co-existence. This makes all of us victims: Muslims as well as non-Muslims,” Imam Ali Mosque wrote on its Facebook page.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Adern has described the hate-motivated attack on Muslim worshippers at the al-Noor mosque and Linwood mosque in Christchurch as “one of the darkest days in New Zealand’s history”.

 


