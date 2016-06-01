 Metro delayed: City Ring to open in late September – The Post

Metro delayed: City Ring to open in late September

Key milestone yet to be reached in historic project

And the work goes on …(photo: Metro Company)
May 21st, 2019 12:10 pm| by Christian W

Copenhageners have waited a long time for the City Ring to be finished, but it looks like they’ll have to be patient for a little while longer following the news that the opening of the new Metro line will be delayed until September.

The new line was due to open in June, but the Metro Company has now stated that a key milestone in construction has not been reached and work at the stations themselves is behind schedule.

“Despite it only being small things that are missing in the bigger picture, it’s unfortunately proven to be unrealistic to catch up, so we’ve been forced to delay the opening of the City Ring until the end of September,” said Henrik Plougmann Olsen, the head of the Metro Company.

26 billion … and counting
The Metro Company hopes to be able to inform the public of a more precise opening date sometime next month.

When it eventually does open, the City Ring will link the inner city with Østerbro, Nøørebro, Vesterbro and Frederiksberg via 17 stations. It is expected that some 300,000 passengers will use the City Ring on a daily basis.

The massive project, the biggest in Denmark in 400 years, is estimated to have cost the state 25.9 billion kroner – over 10 percent more expensive than originally planned back in 2011.

