 Mette finally made it: Denmark to get a new Prime Minister – The Post

Mette finally made it: Denmark to get a new Prime Minister

Socialistisk Folkeparti, Radikale and Enhedslisten agree to minority Socialdemokratiet government

An accord was finally reached just before midnight (photo: Twitter/Pernille Skipper)
June 26th, 2019 12:39 am| by Christian W

The Danes will wake up to the news tomorrow morning that Mette Frederiksen. will become Denmark’s next PM.

Frederiksen has taken her time in forming a new government since winning the general election on June 5, but with minutes to go on the 20th day, an accord regarding a new government was finally reached.

Socialdemokratiet (S), Socialistisk Folkeparti (SF), Radikale (R) and Enhedslisten (EL) agreed to make Mette Frederiksen the youngest PM in Danish history just before midnight. She will succeed Lars Løkke Rasmussen at the helm of Denmark’s government.

“We didn’t know if we could make it when we started. These are four parties with very different histories and opinions. But now we have reached our goal,” Frederiksen told DR Nyheder.

“As a result, we have shown that when the Danes go and vote as they did, a new majority can translate their hope into specific action.”

READ ALSO: Taking her time: Mette Frederiksen closing in on government-formation record

Sjælsmark axed, foreign workers in
Frederiksen stated that she will head to the Queen’s residence tomorrow and announce that a government is ready to be formed, as tradition dictates.

The four parties have negotiated for three weeks now and a political document has been scripted, formalising the agreement – and accord that involves binding climate legislation that aims to reduce emissions by 70 percent.

Other aspects of the agreement include opening the doors for more foreign workers and minimum quotas for daycare institutions.

Moreover, the new quartet have also agreed to scrap plans of using the island of Lindholm for criminal foreigners, removing child asylum seekers from Sjælsmark centre and once again to accept quota refugees.

Related News



Latest News

National
Mette finally made it: Denmark to get a new Prime Minister
Culture
Two of the world’s top five best restaurants are in Copenhagen
Local
Local Round-Up: Close to 4,000 election posters removed for being illegal
National
Taking her time: Mette Frederiksen closing in on government-formation record

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved