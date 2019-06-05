Mette finally made it: Denmark to get a new Prime Minister

The Danes will wake up to the news tomorrow morning that Mette Frederiksen. will become Denmark’s next PM.

Frederiksen has taken her time in forming a new government since winning the general election on June 5, but with minutes to go on the 20th day, an accord regarding a new government was finally reached.

Socialdemokratiet (S), Socialistisk Folkeparti (SF), Radikale (R) and Enhedslisten (EL) agreed to make Mette Frederiksen the youngest PM in Danish history just before midnight. She will succeed Lars Løkke Rasmussen at the helm of Denmark’s government.