Mette finally made it: Denmark to get a new Prime Minister

“We didn’t know if we could make it when we started. These are four parties with very different histories and opinions. But now we have reached our goal,” Frederiksen told DR Nyheder.
“As a result, we have shown that when the Danes go and vote as they did, a new majority can translate their hope into specific action.”
Sjælsmark axed, foreign workers in
Frederiksen stated that she will head to the Queen’s residence tomorrow and announce that a government is ready to be formed, as tradition dictates.
The four parties have negotiated for three weeks now and a political document has been scripted, formalising the agreement – and accord that involves binding climate legislation that aims to reduce emissions by 70 percent.
Other aspects of the agreement include opening the doors for more foreign workers and minimum quotas for daycare institutions.
Moreover, the new quartet have also agreed to scrap plans of using the island of Lindholm for criminal foreigners, removing child asylum seekers from Sjælsmark centre and once again to accept quota refugees.