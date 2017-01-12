 Mette trebles her predecessor’s number of spin-doctors – The Post

Mette trebles her predecessor’s number of spin-doctors

Prime Minister’s Office explains that it is in keeping with plans for a new political secretariat with a special focus on the government’s priority projects

Get used to seeing this face (Martin Rossen Facebook page)
July 4th, 2019 10:05 am| by Ben Hamilton

PM Mette Frederiksen has confirmed she is hiring three spin-doctors. In contrast, her predecessor, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, only had one.

The PM’s office issued a statement to confirm the appointments.

“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has decided to expand and strengthen the Prime Minister’s Office with a new political secretariat,” it explained.

“It will have special focus on the government’s priority projects, policy development and communication, contribute to strengthening the strategic management of the government, and increase internal co-ordination between ministers and special advisers.”

All roads lead to Rossen
Heading the secretariat will be Frederiksen’s long-time personal adviser Martin Rossen, who will take a seat on (and charge of) the government’s two most powerful committees: koordinationsudvalget (co-ordination) and økonomiudvalget (finance).

Prior to working for Frederiksen, Rossen was the director of communications at Microsoft Denmark and the head of the political department at TDC.

The other spin-doctors are Martin Justesen, who worked with Rossen in his most recent role as Frederiksen’s chief of staff, and Sara Vad, the partner of Peter Hummelgaard, the employment minister.

