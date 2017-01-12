 Michelin raining stars on Denmark – The Post

Michelin raining stars on Denmark

Travel guide spreads love to more Danish restaurants

Ti Trin Ned in Fredericia
February 22nd, 2017 1:42 pm| by Ray W
Michelin is once again spreading stars across Denmark. In the new Nordic guide, Denmark takes the lead with five new Michelin restaurants. The shooting stars even landed on the Faroe Islands.

“We are pleased to see that Michelin has sprinkled even more stars on Danish restaurants,” “said Susanne Nordenbæk, the head of tourism and creative economy at Dansk Erhverv, the Danish chamber of commerce.



“Denmark is becoming more widely recognised as a gastro-nation.”

Two new restaurants gain stars
Nordenbæk said that Michelin stars meant positive publicity so “more tourists will take a trip to Denmark for attractive, high quality, dining experiences”.

In 2016, 22 Danish restaurants earned 26 stars across Copenhagen, Aarhus and in smaller towns like Aakirkeby, Præstø and Henne Strand.

This year, 25 restaurants have received 29 stars. Two more restaurants made the cut, Ti Trin Ned in Fredericia and Dragsholms Slotskøkken i Hørve. See them all below.

All Denmark's Michelin stars:


Three stars

Geranium

Two stars

AOC

Henne Kirkeby Kro (New)

One star

108 (New)

Domestic (Aarhus) (New)

Ti Trin Ned (Fredericia) (New)

Dragsholm Slot (Hørve) (New)

Koks (Faroe Islands) (New)

Kong Hans Kælder

Frederiksminde

Marchal

Clou

Studio

Relæ

Den Røde Cottage

Kokkeriet

Era Ora

Formel B

Kiin Kiin

Søllerød Kro

Kadeau

Kadeau Bornholm

Restaurant Frederikshøj (Aarhus)

Gastromé (Aarhus)

Substans (Aarhus)

