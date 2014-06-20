Michelin-starred restaurant Kiin Kiin is moving from its current location on Guldbergsgade in Nørrebro to the iconic Japanese Tower in the Tivoli Gardens.

The Asian gourmet restaurant will open to guests when Tivoli starts the next summer season on April 6.

“I’ve always had a dream that the tower in Tivoli would one day be mine,” the chef and restaurateur, Henrik Yde-Andersen, told Berlingske.