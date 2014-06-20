Contact us Advertise with us

Michelin-starred restaurant to open in Tivoli

Thai restaurant Kiin Kiin will move from its current address in Nørrebro to the iconic Japanese Tower

The Japanese Tower in Tivoli was built in 1900 and currently houses the Asian eatery Sushi & Steak (photo: Stig Nygaard) The Japanese Tower in Tivoli was built in 1900 and currently houses the Asian eatery Sushi & Steak (photo: Stig Nygaard)
December 22nd, 2016 4:50 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Michelin-starred restaurant Kiin Kiin is moving from its current location on Guldbergsgade in Nørrebro to the iconic Japanese Tower in the Tivoli Gardens.

The Asian gourmet restaurant will open to guests when Tivoli starts the next summer season on April 6.

“I’ve always had a dream that the tower in Tivoli would one day be mine,” the chef and restaurateur, Henrik Yde-Andersen, told Berlingske.



“The tower exudes adventure and exotic cuisine, and I stake a lot on expanding this combination, so that children and adults can look forward to new food experiences in some of the most beautiful settings in Tivoli.”

Come eat
Kiin Kiin received its first Michelin star back in 2008. It is the only Thai restaurant outside Thailand with this prestigious award.

Kiin Kiin can be translated from Thai as “come eat”.

This year, Yde-Andersen opened another four restaurants in Copenhagen – Veve in Østerbro, Kiin Kiin Bao Bao in Vesterbro, SEA by Kiin Kiin in Nyhavn and Kiin Kiin To Go in Amager.

The Japanese Tower (det japanske taarn) in Tivoli was designed by architect Knud Arne Petersen and built in 1900. However, until 2010, it was called the Chinese Tower.

The building currently houses the Asian eatery Sushi & Steak.

The Japanese Tower in Tivoli was built in 1900 and currently houses the Asian eatery Sushi & Steak (photo: Stig Nygaard)
Michelin-starred restaurant to open in Tivoli
