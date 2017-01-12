Millions of Danish aid heading to Horn of Africa

The development minister, Ulla Tørnæs, has set aside 125 million kroner for six Danish aid organisations operating in the Horn of Africa.

The funds will go to alleviating the growing hunger catastrophe that has stricken a number of nations in the region, including South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

“The harvest has failed due to drought – and because of conflict. The number of undernourished people is growing and the nations face a hunger epidemic,” said Tørnæs.

“Our help is badly needed in order to save lives and avoid a further deterioration of the serious food shortages in order to prevent a further exodus of people from the Horn of Africa and Yemen.”

Displaced and starving

The region is also hampered by a number of armed conflicts, including civil wars in South Sudan and Yemen and a fragile geo-political situation in Somalia, and millions of people have been forced to flee their homes.

Broken down by country, 47 of the 125 million kroner will be distributed to South Sudan, 23 million kroner to Somalia and 55 million kroner to Yemen.

The six Danish aid organisations that will receive the funds are Caritas, Dansk Flygtningehjælp, Dansk Røde Kors, Folkekirkens Nødhjælp, Red Barnet and Adra.

“The Horn of Africa is battling many serious issues that have displaced much of its population,” said Tørnæs.

“We are trying to retain our long-term aid while giving emergency aid to people in dire need of help due to war and drought. Danish organisations are present in the regions and inside the civil war-ravaged nations, including inaccessible areas in South Sudan and Yemen.”

Last month, Denmark pledged 300 million kroner in aid relief to help alleviate the hunger situation in east Africa and Yemen.