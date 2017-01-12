 Minister wants to force immigrant children to attend daycare from an early age – The Post

Minister wants to force immigrant children to attend daycare from an early age

Government proposal aims to tackle integration issues

Government hoping introduction to Danish institutions will help fuel integration (photo: Pixabay)
February 1st, 2018 11:40 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The children and social minister, Mai Mercado, has unveiled a new proposal that with force immigrants to place their infants in daycare.

The proposal is part of a plan to tackle integration problems in Denmark, where about one third of all one to two-year-old children of immigrants are minded at home. In comparison, just 7 percent of one to two-year-old children of ethnic Danes are cared for at home.

“If you live in a ghetto and don’t participate in Danish society, then we will limit the practice of caring for kids at home. We will use more force to get more children in daycare,” Mercado told DR Nyheder.

READ MORE: Danish study: Spreading out immigrants a hindrance to integration

Cross-party support
The proposal, which had been backed by a number of other parties, aims to give children of immigrants a better start to their scholastic careers and life in Denmark in general.

Jacob Mark, the spokesperson for children issues for Socialistisk Folkeparti, agreed that children in vulnerable areas should be cared for by pedagogues instead of parents.

“When Mads and Mohammed begin in first grade, they often don’t have the same prerequisites for learning to read and maths, and that can follow them for the rest of their lives,” Mark told DR Nyheder.

“That disparity is something we can bridge by getting children into daycare so they hear and speak Danish from a very young age, instead of being cared for at home in an environment where they might not hear Danish at all on a daily basis.”

Related News



Latest News

National
More Danish women forgoing critical cervical cancer screening
Business
Business News in Brief: Sulphur pollution still a problem in Danish waters despite new legislation
National
Minister wants to force immigrant children to attend daycare from an early age
National
Danish study: Spreading out immigrants a hindrance to integration

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved