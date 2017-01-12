Miracle in Basel! Denmark in epic comeback against the Swiss

Football is a funny old game sometimes.
One minute your are down 3-0 with six minutes to go, and the next you’ve managed to claw back and somehow eek out a result.
That was the reality tonight in Basel as Denmark somehow found a way to get a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Danes’ opening match of Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, thanks to three goals in the last minutes of a game they had been outplayed in for 85 minutes.
The Swiss took the lead after 19 minutes through Remo Freuler, a goal that should clearly have been disallowed for handball, as the Danes languished through an immensely feeble first half.
Streak remains alive
Aside from the point, Åge Hareide’s boys can also appreciate that their 26-game unbeaten streak (in regular time at least – they lost to Croatia on penalties at the World Cup last summer) remains intact.
The Danes haven’t lost since succumbing to a 0-1 home defeat to Montenegro on 11 October 2016.
They look to continue that impressive run at home against Group D leaders Ireland on June 7 and then at once again in Telia Parken Stadium against Georgia three days later.