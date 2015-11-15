Missing billions a headache for Danish tax authority

From 2012-2015 the Danish exchequer was swindled out of a mind-boggling 12.6 billion kroner by an international network of investment banks and private individuals based abroad.

The bad news is that four years on, the Danish state has only managed to get 10 million kroner back – or 0.08 percent.

Despite all this, the tax minister, Karsten Lauritzen, is optimistic. In November 2018 two companies reached an agreement and paid 10 million back. “When someone does that, it’s because they have a bad case,” said Lauritzen.

However, since then nobody else has followed suit.

The British connection

One of the main suspects is Sanjay Shah, a British businessman at present resident in Dubai.

“We must remember that you are innocent until the opposite is proved, but assuming that he has been part of this swindle, it is scandalous that he can carry on as if nothing happened,” Lauritzen told BT.

The cost of litigation to the Danish state is expected to hit at least 2 billion kroner to pay lawyers in the five countries where cases are underway against 470 individuals and companies.

“It will cost money to go through with these trials, but it will also serve as a punishment for those who thought they could cheat and swindle for billions and then hide in Dubai or other places,” added the minister.

Up and at ’em!

Lauritzen is still confident it should be possible to get around 6 billion back.

“This has been the worst case in my time as tax minister. I can quite understand if people say ‘why should I pay my taxes when they can get away with billions’. That’s why we’re going all in to come after them,” said Lauritzen.

The minister added that he would only be satisfied when there are people serving prison time in Denmark.