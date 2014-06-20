Contact us Advertise with us

Missing Danish girl found dead on Christmas Eve

Danish police had intensively searched for the17-year-old Emilie Meng since she was reported missing on July 10

Emilie was last seen alive at Korsør Station (photo: Facebook) Emilie was last seen alive at Korsør Station (photo: Facebook)
December 26th, 2016 10:24 am| by Lucie Rychla
The 17-year-old Emilie Meng, who had been missing since July, was found dead on December 24 in a lake west of Køge in Zealand.

Her body was discovered in the afternoon by a passer-by who went for a walk in the forest area of Regnemarks Bakke near Borup.

According to the statement of South Zealand Police, the teenage girl was a victim of a crime.



The police believes Meng’s corpse was hidden in the lake shortly after the crime took place on July 10.

No further details about her death have been released as the forensic investigation is still underway.

READ MORE: Danish police resume search for missing teenage girl

About 45 people have already contacted the police with information that might help the investigation.

Meng was last seen at 4 am on Sunday when she said goodbye to her two girlfriends at Korsør Station after a night out in Slagelse.

She was expected to sing at a local church at 9:30 but never showed up.

The Zealand Police searched for the girl intensively and her case was also heavily covered by the Danish media.

On Christmas Day, residents of Korsør – Meng’s hometown – laid flowers at the train station, where she was last seen alive.


