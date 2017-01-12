 Mixed bag of nuts for Danish teams in Europe – The Post

Mixed bag of nuts for Danish teams in Europe

FCK and FCM net away draws, but Brøndby are battered in Belgium

It’s looking good for FCM after comeback (photo: FCM)
August 24th, 2018 8:46 am| by Christian W
The Europa League qualification has reached its critical point and there was good and bad news for the Danish teams during the first leg.

While FC Midtjylland and FC Copenhagen both secured fine away results last night, Brøndby’s European adventure looks to be over for now.

It wasn’t looking good for FCM early on either. Trailing 2-0 away at Malmö FF in the first half, the Danish champs fought back to draw 2-2.

Gutted in Genk
FCK likewise earned a tough away draw, despite being under heavy pressure in Bergamo to Serie A side Atalanta. Keeper Jesse Joronen and the Lions’ defence had an outstanding game to keep the Italians at bay.

Down 0-2 at halftime away to Racing Genk, it was looking like a long night for Brøndby. And it ended up being just that.

The Danes clawed back to equalise early in the second half, but the Belgians would eventually go on to score three more to win 5-2.

The second legs of the playoff qualification round will be played next week.

