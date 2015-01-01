 Moaners and whingers poison the atmosphere in many workplaces – The Post

Moaners and whingers poison the atmosphere in many workplaces

Many people experience others moaning at work, but few will admit to being ‘moaning minnies’ themselves

Bad vibes around the water cooler can lead to lower productivity (photo: Intel Free Press)
January 22nd, 2018 4:08 pm| by Stephen Gadd
If a new opinion poll is to be believed, the work culture at many firms is dominated by complainers. Not only that, but their moaning has a negative effect on their colleagues, reports Metroxpress.

Figures gathered by Wilke for the Christian trade union Krifa show that more than three out of four people feel they have to listen and react to the moaning and whinging of their colleagues – and this has a negative effect on the listener as well as on productivity.

“People’s ability to perform is driven to a high degree by their engagement. So a lack of motivation at work affects our productivity,” commented employment psychologist Lars Ginnerup.

Moaning takes several forms
However, there are different kinds of moaning – over things we can’t change and over things that can be changed, and it is important to differentiate between the two.

“Moaning is almost always a sign of frustration over a lack of control. For many people it can also be a way of avoiding responsibility, as in: ‘Now I’ve said it, so it’s out of my hands’,” said Ginnerup.

Ginnerup also points out that teams at work have an emotional balance and ideally there ought to be three times as many positive feelings as negative ones.

More self-awareness needed
Krifa’s own employment psychologist, Rasmus Højbæk, expressed surprise at how few people in the study showed awareness of how much they moaned.

“The figures show that Danes lack self-awareness when it comes to how much they complain,” he said.

“It is important that you take responsibility for your own moaning. You have to make up your mind why you are moaning, because moaning is not just moaning – it is a reaction against some form of not thriving.”

Figures from the survey


43 percent experienced that moaning at work adversely affects their motivation to work and their well-being
27 percent experienced that moaning at work affects them in their leisure time
78 percent experienced weekly moaning at work
37 percent admitted that they moaned at work weekly
96 percent of women don’t think they complain more at work than the average Dane
90 percent of men don’t think they complain more at work that the average Dane
63 percent experienced that other people’s moaning primarily concerned management
46 percent themselves complain most about management
14 percent try and do something active against moaning
2 percent ask those who complain to shut up
30 percent think that moaning creates solidarity at the workplace

Source: survey carried out by Wilke for Krifa.

Moaners and whingers poison the atmosphere in many workplaces
