Model finally speaks about Michael Hutchence, but lets her clothes do the talking in the tabloids

The gutter press has been all over Helena Christensen about her choice to wear lacy, racy numbers that are apparently inappropriate for a 50-year-old, even though she still looks 35

Does the former Vogue editor approve of this? The dress is presumably okay, but her choice to pose in bed suggests she might … oh, ha, horror … sometimes fool around (photo: Helena Christensen Facebook page)
May 3rd, 2019 12:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton

Helena Christensen has enjoyed a return to the limelight this past week, first of all by wearing clothing that has been deemed inappropriate by fashionistas, and also during the promotion of a new documentary about the life of Michael Hutchence.

‘Mystify: Michael Hutchence’, which enjoyed its premiere in New York last week, looks into the 1992 incident in Copenhagen in which the  INXS lead singer was assaulted by a taxi driver, who surprised him from behind and sent him crashing down onto the cobblestones. Hutchence suffered brain damage.

Richard Lowenstein’s documentary speculates that the taxi driver is ultimately responsible for Hutchence’s suicide five years later. The assault caused the singer to lose his sense of smell and taste – and his personality changed noticeably as well.

Documentary maker a personal friend
In a lengthy interview, Christensen reveals how Hutchence spent a month in the dark in her apartment “throwing up blood and pushing away all food”.

Christensen has previously not spoken much about the incident that changed Hutchence’s life, but Lowenstein was a good friend of the singer (since 1984), and she opened up to him.

Lowenstein himself wanted to document the man he knew, not the bad boy image the media sensationalised over the last five years of his life.

According to Lowenstein, life became difficult for Hutchence.

“It was like he was floating in outer space. Michael began to feel trapped inside his own head, suffering a kind of body claustrophobia and disassociation,” the documentary maker said.

Helena criticsed as mutton dressed as lamb
It’s safe to say that Christensen won’t be giving any interviews to Alexandra Shulman, the former editor of the British edition of Vogue, who has laid into the Danish model in her Daily Mail column for being ‘mutton dressed as lamb’ – a woman wearing clothes that are too young for her.

Christensen, contends Shulman, should not be wearing lacy numbers like the risqué bustier she put on for the 24th birthday party of model Gigi Hadid last month.

“What you had as a 30-year-old will never sit the same way 20 years later. Clothes do not lie,” warned Shulman – a perfect line to endear herself to a newspaper that has been trashing women on behalf of its female readers since time immemorial.

Infertile women like Christensen, Shulman continued, shouldn’t show off their bodies – “unlike men who, no matter how old they are, can remain sex objects”.

The criticism hasn’t daunted Christensen, however, as earlier this week she was spotted out in public wearing what the Daily Mail described as, clearly with its tittle-tattle loving website readers in mind, “racy lingerie”.

