 Monster tick closing in on Denmark – The Post

Monster tick closing in on Denmark

Hyalomma marginatum was found in several areas in Germany

Yeah, that’s a big tick (photo: Institut für Mikrobiologie der Bundeswehr – Lidia Chitimia-Dobler)
August 16th, 2018 2:02 pm| by Christian W

Ticks are nasty creatures at the best of times. In Denmark the blood-sucking insects carry dangerous bacteria such as Borrelia, which causes Lyme disease.

But now the monster tick, Hyalomma marginatum, looks to be closing in on Denmark following seven separate finds in Germany just over 300 km from the Danish border.

“That kind of tick can easily turn up in Denmark. They enter the country attached to animals and birds. I don’t think we need to be nervous about it though, as we are familiar with the diseases they carry. But we are aware of it,” Karen Angeliki Krogfelt, a professor at the State Serum Institute, told BT tabloid.

READ MORE: Jackals bringing dangerous ticks to Denmark

Global warming impact
The Hyalomma marginatum tick is up to five times larger than the ticks normally seen in northern Europe. It is known to carry the bacteria that causes typhus fever (10-20 percent mortality rate), as well as the one that causes the even more deadly Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (30-40 percent mortality rate).

The tick is usually found in Africa and Asia, but it has recently seen a surge in parts of Europe – including Russia and Turkey.

Experts suggest the ticks have made their way up north due to global warming – another tick, the Ixodes inopinatus, has already spread to Denmark from the Mediterranean region.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Business New in Brief: Redundancies hit Intel Group, Pandora and Haldor Topsøe
News
Monster tick closing in on Denmark
Business
Inflatable cycle helmets a massive hit in Denmark
Denmark
Local News in Brief: Copenhagen offloading poor residents to the outer regions

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved