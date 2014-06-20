Since the British people voted to bid farewell to the EU on June 23, Denmark has seen a spike in Brits keen on getting their hands on Danish citizenship.

Between June 24 and August 31, some 108 British citizens applied for citizenship, according to figures from the Ministry of Immigration, Integration and Housing.

“It makes sense for them to apply for citizenship in Denmark. Their EU membership status is the reason for them being able to stay here,” Rebecca Adler-Nissen, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, said according to Metroxpress newspaper.