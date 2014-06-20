Two more cars were set on fire overnight in Copenhagen. According to Copenhagen Police, the two incidents happened in different neighbourhoods: one on a street in Nørrebro and the other in Copenhagen’s Nordvestkvarter. The two locations are about two kilometres apart, so the fires could have been set by the same person.

“We have two episodes, both happening around midnight,” Michael Andersen from Copenhagen Police told DR Nyheder. “There is not much distance between them, so it may be the same offender.”

