A BMW and a Volkswagen van were set on fire in the Copenhagen suburb of Glostrup overnight. Both cars were already severely damaged by the time the police arrived after getting a call at 2:08 on Tuesday morning.

“We assume that this is arson and are looking for witnesses,” said Brian Munck from Copenhagen West Regional Police. “We are investigating and have no further comment at this time.”

The vehicles were sitting at the carpark at Glostrup Storcenter when they were torched.