More cars set on fire in Copenhagen

Night skies around the capital lit up for third night in a row

The police have their hands full investigating a rash of car fires (photo: Gret)
September 13th, 2016 9:18 am| by Ray W
A BMW and a Volkswagen van were set on fire in the Copenhagen suburb of Glostrup overnight. Both cars were already severely damaged by the time the police arrived after getting a call at 2:08 on Tuesday morning.

“We assume that this is arson and are looking for witnesses,” said Brian Munck from Copenhagen West Regional Police. “We are investigating and have no further comment at this time.”

The vehicles were sitting at the carpark at Glostrup Storcenter when they were torched.



Costly trend
Early on Monday morning, eight cars in a carpark at a vehicle inspection centre in Brøndby were set ablaze, and the same number of vehicles were burned in a carpark in Albertslund early on Sunday morning.

Copenhagen has been plagued by vehicle arson attacks for several weeks. One man has been arrested, but the fires have continued with him in custody.

