 More Danes choosing to tie the knot – The Post

More Danes choosing to tie the knot

Last year, the number of marriages in Denmark rose for the third year in a row

Only a third took the jump in a church (photo: Pixabay)
October 24th, 2017 9:48 am| by Christian W
According to the latest figures from the national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik, the number of Danes getting married increased in 2016 for the third consecutive year.

In total, almost 31,000 couples tied the knot last year, which is about 1,900 more than was the case in 2015.

Furthermore, the figures revealed that only a third of the couples (34 percent) exchanged their vows in a church – which is considerably down from 50 percent in 1997. And that’s despite more and more gay Danes embracing getting married in churches.

READ MORE: More gay Danes getting married in churches

Getting older
The new figures were included in Danmarks Statistik’s new publication ‘Befolkningens udvikling 2016’ (‘Population Development 2016’), which reveals a load of statistics pertaining to the Danish population last year.

Other interesting stats in the publication includes the average age in Denmark, which has increased from 38.2 to 41.3 over the past 30 years.

Additionally, the most common causes of death in Denmark, for men and women, are cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Also, 94,365 people immigrated to Denmark last year, with most coming from the US, Romania, Germany, Poland and the UK.

Read the entire publication here (in Danish).

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
