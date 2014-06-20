Contact us Advertise with us

More Danes spend Christmas abroad

Record many also used carpooling service to get home for Xmas

Many Danes prefer to celebrate Xmas on a beach (photo: iStock) Many Danes prefer to celebrate Xmas on a beach (photo: iStock)
December 26th, 2016 2:20 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

More and more Danes spend Christmas holidays abroad, according to figures from Copenhagen Airport.

The UK and Spain are the most popular destinations in Europe, while Thailand and the US top the list among countries outside the Old Continent.

In the past four years, the number of flights taken in the period December 21-31 to foreign countries has grown by 24 percent.



READ MORE: Danes escaping rainy weather to sunny Mallorca

Sunbathing in Florida
The United States and Florida, in particular, have become very popular in recent years.

Copenhagen Airport has registered a 102-percent increase in the number of travellers flying from the Danish capital to various US destinations since 2011.

Nikolai Johnsen from the travel agency TUI estimates the Danes will buy about 50,000 Xmas holiday packages this winter, which is an increase of 25 percent compared to 2013.

Similarly, the travel search engine Momondo this year recorded twice as many searches on December 23 compared to 2014 – mostly for trips to big cities such as Paris, London, Istanbul, Budapest and Bucharest.

READ MORE: Sharing: both economically sparing and environmentally caring

Carpooling home for Xmas
Meanwhile, record many people used the service of the Danish carpooling company GoMore on December 23.

Over 5,000 Danes booked the service this year, while the figure ranged at 4,500 in 2014.

The vast majority travelled from the metropolitan area to Jutland, said the spokesperson for GoMore, Mikkel Marius Winther.

Some 1,500 people use the carpooling service on an average weekday.

The most popular Xmas destinations in 2016


Within Europe:

1. United Kingdom
2. Spain
3. Germany
4. Norway
5. France

Outside Europe:

1. Thailand
2. USA
3. United Arab Emirates (Dubai)
4. Qatar
5. Egypt

(Source: Copenhagen Airport)

Related News


Latest News

Many Danes prefer to celebrate Xmas on a beach (photo: iStock)
More Danes spend Christmas abroad
Some 70 percent of Danes do not think using a mobile phone during the Christmas Eve dinner is ok (photo: iStock)
Danes put their phones away during Xmas Eve dinner
This year Xmas burglars were less active than in 2015 (photo: iStock)
Fewer break-ins reported this Christmas in Denmark
Emilie was last seen alive at Korsør Station (photo: Facebook)
Missing Danish girl found dead on Christmas Eve
Bro getting some sisterly love from his sinister queen (photo: dr.dk)
Who is … Nicolas Bro?
You've made it through the worst. Only four more courses left until you can truly claim you survived a Danish Christmas (photo: iStock)
Under the Raydar | Surviving the Danish Christmas

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved